Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $403.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.46 and its 200-day moving average is $380.48. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $416.19.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

