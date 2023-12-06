Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BX opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

