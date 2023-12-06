Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 5.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 211,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in 3M by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

