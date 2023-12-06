Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

