Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $193.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

