Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $285.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

