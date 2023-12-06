Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $3,359,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

