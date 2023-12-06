Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.53.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.1 %

Snowflake stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

