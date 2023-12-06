Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Down 6.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $50.59. Approximately 655,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,610,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

