SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340,328 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,656 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 285,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $188.25. 2,284,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

