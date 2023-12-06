SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 141.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 663.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

