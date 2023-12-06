Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.32

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 295005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,697. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,880,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,747,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

