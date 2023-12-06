Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,697. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.