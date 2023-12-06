S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Holdings Cut by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. S&T Bancorp comprises about 4.1% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 2.20% of S&T Bancorp worth $22,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 7,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

