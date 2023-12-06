S&T Bank PA Buys 128,314 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,314 shares during the quarter. Wabash National makes up 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.