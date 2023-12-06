S&T Bank PA Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,708,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.80, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

