S&T Bank PA Decreases Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. CarGurus accounts for 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

CarGurus Stock Up 2.3 %

CARG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

