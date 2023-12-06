S&T Bank PA Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 1.8 %

Cummins stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.71. 57,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,037. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.16.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

