S&T Bank PA Has $9.14 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.43% of Hercules Capital worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 216,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 33,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,700. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

