S&T Bank PA Purchases 1,952 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.19% of Ziff Davis worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.