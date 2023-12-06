S&T Bank PA Reduces Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,754,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 335,414 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 503,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

