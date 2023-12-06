S&T Bank PA Reduces Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. F5 makes up about 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.12% of F5 worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in F5 by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 99,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.49. 36,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,420. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,299 shares of company stock worth $1,483,572 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

