S&T Bank PA Sells 1,700 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 487,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

