S&T Bank PA Sells 2,532 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 16,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

