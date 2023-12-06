S&T Bank PA Sells 6,034 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S&T Bank PA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.34. 582,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

