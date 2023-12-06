S&T Bank PA Sells 6,677 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up approximately 2.3% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cencora were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,223. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

