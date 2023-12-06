S&T Bank PA Sells 777 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 2.5 %

WDC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. 718,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,464. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.