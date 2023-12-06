State Street Corp Acquires 495,768 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned about 3.74% of Mastercard worth $13,866,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $411.41. The company had a trading volume of 381,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

