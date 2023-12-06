State Street Corp Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State Street Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State Street Corp owned about 3.96% of Coca-Cola worth $10,390,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,400. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

