State Street Corp Buys 112,156 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.18% of Texas Instruments worth $6,828,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 406,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,818. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

