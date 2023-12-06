State Street Corp Buys 1,745,868 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.77% of Philip Morris International worth $5,793,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after buying an additional 80,742 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,862,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

