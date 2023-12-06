State Street Corp Buys 85,286 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $4,796,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $820.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.92 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $752.79 and its 200-day moving average is $762.96.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.00.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,007. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

