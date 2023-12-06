State Street Corp Has $18.36 Billion Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,360,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 335,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,773,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,140,000 after buying an additional 78,568 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $104,226,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $457.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

