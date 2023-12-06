State Street Corp Has $7.36 Billion Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.77% of Netflix worth $7,356,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $456.35. The stock had a trading volume of 498,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,929. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.10 and a 200-day moving average of $420.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

