State Street Corp Has $7.56 Billion Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,563,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $310.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

