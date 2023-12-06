State Street Corp Has $9.22 Billion Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.14% of Adobe worth $9,223,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.41 and a 200-day moving average of $523.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60. The company has a market cap of $271.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

