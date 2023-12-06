State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.30% of Lowe’s Companies worth $5,693,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

