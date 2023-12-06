State Street Corp Purchases 1,717,793 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,515,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. 526,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

