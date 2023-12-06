State Street Corp Purchases 76,641 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.01% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $6,393,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.49. The company had a trading volume of 317,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,782. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $379.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

