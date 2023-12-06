State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,051,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,466,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,945,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 104.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.36. 828,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

