State Street Corp Sells 49,806 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,142,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,806 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 9.35% of Northrop Grumman worth $6,446,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOC traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $480.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,832. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

