StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider's stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,336.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 373.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 33,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 181.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

