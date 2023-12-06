StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
