StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

