StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.70.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

