StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

