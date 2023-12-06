StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organovo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Organovo news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $31,763.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

