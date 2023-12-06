StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

