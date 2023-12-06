StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of SSY opened at $1.03 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.33.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
