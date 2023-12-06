StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of SSY opened at $1.03 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.