StockNews.com Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.

Wipro Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.81 on Friday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 124,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,705,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2,000.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 430,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 409,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 445,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,269 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

