StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
